Breezy and mild today, then windy and much warmer this weekend

We could go with back to back 60s before turning slightly cooler Monday

The recent cold snap is almost behind us now, and we get a nice taste of spring as the transition from February to March occurs.

We had decent sunshine Wednesday, but a batch of clouds moved across northeast Kansas Thursday. Some spots in the western counties actually had a light rain shower or two.

Today we start with heavy frost so allow an extra minute or two. It should become breezy, mainly sunny and mild. Temperatures will keep climbing as long as we keep the stronger southwest wind.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 54-58

Wind: W/NW 12-22

Saturday will be mostly sunny, but it could be rather windy. The fire danger gets elevated so please avoid burning. Numbers climb higher for the last day of February with highs near 64-68. Sunday should be partly cloudy with temperatures around 40 early with highs between 66-70!

Moisture and instability increase Monday for a small t’storm chance to the far west late in the day. The coolest day next week might be around 45-50 degrees or so. Showers become a little more likely Tuesday, but temperatures shouldn’t dip too much. Another warmup will take us toward the end of next week.

Have a good day and a great weekend…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

