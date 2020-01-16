Bring a piece of KC to your home with Chiefs banners for charity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – You can have your Chiefs pride flying high, while supporting Kansas City kids at the same time.

Smaller versions of the Chiefs-themed Kansas City banners are now for sale. The normal versions typically hang from light poles around the metro. The city did something similar for the Royals’ playoff run in 2014 and 2015.

A portion of the proceeds from the Chiefs banners will go the Greater Kansas City Boys and Girls Club. The money will pay for supplies and equipment for after school programs.

The banners are available for $25 plus shipping and taxes. You can purchase them here.