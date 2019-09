TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A FedEx truck that broke down on I-70 in Topeka is causing a traffic backup Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Dispatch, the truck broke down in the westbound lane around 3:30 p.m.

KHP troopers are diverting traffic around the truck, but traffic is backed up significantly between Topeka Blvd. and Gage Blvd.