Brothers found dead at bottom of Florida swimming pool

The bodies of two young brothers were pulled from a swimming pool in North Lauderdale, Local 10 News reported.

The boys, ages five and six, allegedly hopped a fence and went into a pool at an apartment complex on 50th Avenue. They were found face down in the pool early Thursday morning.

Their mother told CBS Miami neither boy knew how to swim, but the eldest was learning how. She believed her oldest son tried to swim and his younger brother jumped in to save him. She said she was sleeping when her children went into the pool and couldn’t get there fast enough to save them.

“I wasn’t there to save them but they’re in a better place now. That’s all that matters. I will always miss my babies. They were only five and six, I lost my babies too early,” the tearful mother said.