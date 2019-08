NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Brown County Humane Society will be in Topeka this weekend as a part of the Clear the Shelters campaign.

A number of animal shelters across Northeast Kansas are making an attempt to find homes for all of the animals in their shelters and are working hard to do so.

Brown County Humane Society will be at the Petsmart in Topeka on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. to try to clear their shelter.

