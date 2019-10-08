Brown Co. Sheriff warns about phone scams, offers resources to help

BROWN CO., Kan. (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff warned the public on Tuesday about a number of scams occurring in the county and offered resources to help.

Sheriff John Merchant said he had been made aware of multiple scams, offered warnings on which scams are prevalent and noted that the Sheriff’s Office had resources available to help residents.

“With the alarming rate of unscrupulous individuals trying to scam people

out of their hard-earned money, I have copies of identity theft

information booklets available free to the public,” Merchant said in an email. “They are in the lobby of the Sheriff’s office and are free to anyone wanting to learn more about protecting their information from scammers. I encourage everyone to pick one up and review the information.”

The first scam he warned about was one where residents are contacted by phone and are told that their social security number has been compromised, suspended or rendered invalid.

Residents are told to press one to continue with the call, and Merchant advises anyone who gets this call to hang up immediately.

Another scam he mentions is one where residents are told their grandchild has been arrested in a foreign country.

The caller identifies themselves as an attorney and instructs the resident to wire money to ensure their grandchild can safely return to the United States.

Someone posing as the grandchild then begs the grandparent not to tell anyone, as it would be embarrassing for them.

Merchant said the scammers do their homework and could have information on family members such as their names, where they work, schools they go to, etc.

He said to not trust your caller ID, as scammers can make any name or number appear on your phone. He also said to always know who you are talking to and to never give out any personal information over the phone.

A third scam he warned about was an IRS scam where the caller notifies county residents by phone that there has been an issue with their taxes and they owe money to the IRS.

Residents are told that if they do not send money, a warrant will be issued by the county sheriff and they will be arrested.

Sheriff Merchant said one resident reported that the caller knew where they worked and said they would be arrested at their place of employment.

He stressed that if you do not know who you are talking to, hang up the phone. Never give out personal information over the phone or internet and if you feel you have been a victim of a scam, notify your local law enforcement at once.