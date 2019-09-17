Browns’ “Friends” parody is why we love the internet

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — The Cleveland Browns may have won their Monday night football game, but they also won the internet with their “Friends” parody video.

The video, posted Monday, features Browns players Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Joel Bitonio, Damarious Randall, Denzel Ward, and JC Tretter, living their best life during a parody of the “Friends” opening.

Friends Starring The Cleveland Browns B • R • O • W • N • S (2019) Posted by Cleveland Browns on Friday, September 6, 2019

While there’s no Ross or Rachel, there is plenty of dancing, splashing and laughing by the players, since no one told them life was going to be this way.

The video has more than 10,000 shares and 1,000 comments.

The Browns beat the New York Jets 23-3 Monday night.