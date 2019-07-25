Bullfrogs announces move to Villa West

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A favorite Topeka spot is announcing it’s moving. Bullfrogs is changing locations by the end of the year.

Bullfrogs has been a Topeka favorite since it opened it’s doors more than 25 years ago. Misty Nimz is a regular there.

“We normally come here probably two or three times a month,” Nimz said.

Now they’re planning a move. The new location is only a short drive away at the Villa West shopping center, which will be overhauled as part of a major renovation of the shopping center.

General manager Faith Pearson said everyone is still adjusting to the news.

“At first I think everyone was a little hesitant, like ‘wait we’re not going to be here?’ But when they found out the location that was the biggest thing. We’re a hop away,” Pearson said.

They’re not just moving, they’re also expanding.

“I think they will love it. We’re going to have a bigger patio. We’re going to have patio games. We’re going to do monthly events. It’s still going to be that down-home bar everyone is used to,” Pearson said.

The hope is to open their doors at Villa West by December.

“We have had several nights where people come in and have to walk out because there’s not enough tables. I hope that it’s that way over there because that would mean an extremely busy day and a very busy night,” Pearson said. “That’s what we’re going for is to give everyone an option to be able to come in, get their table, and watch the games they want to watch.”

Regulars said they’re excited for that.

“That will be fantastic because as you can tell, this one’s pretty small so that will be good,” Nimz said.

Bullfrogs said their entire building is being knocked down when they move, but the plans for the new space haven’t been revealed yet.

They’re also in the process of hiring new members who they hope will be part of their team when they expand.

