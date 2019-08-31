Burlington man dies after fire that killed mom and 2 girls

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Burlington man died after being severely burned by a house fire that happened earlier this month.

On August 16th a fire destroyed a home on Hudson Street in Burlington and killed a mother and her two young daughters.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said that Rick Powell, the man who owned the house died last week from his injuries. Powell initially survived the fire, but was transported to a Wichita hospital for his injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine what started the fire.