The departures display shows some of the cancellations and delays at Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita on Dec. 22, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Over 400,000 vehicles traveled the Kansas Turnpike during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The director of customer relations told KSN News that 426,363 vehicles utilized the turnpike Friday through Monday compared to 425,338 in 2022. That’s an increase of 1,025 vehicles.

The heaviest travel day was Friday, Sept. 1, with 136,616 vehicles. That’s an increase of 3,405 compared to 2022.

Saturday saw 105,437 vehicles use the turnpike. That’s down 1,494 from 2022.

Sunday saw 88,096 turnpike travelers compared to 89,292 in 2022. On Monday, 96,304 vehicles passed through the Kansas Turnpike gates, up 400 over 2022.

Meanwhile, Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita saw 7,700 travelers Thursday through Saturday. Valerie Wise, Air Service Development & Marketing Manager for the Wichita Airport Authority, says on a typical post-summer day the airport sees around 2,200 passengers a day.

The airport has continued to see growth in air travel in 2023. As of July, 971,440 people have traveled in and out of Wichita through Eisenhower National Airport, an increase of over 14% over 2022.

For more information about the airport, click here. For more about the Kansas Turnpike, click here.