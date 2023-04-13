TOPEKA (KSNT)- Summer might be a few months away but the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka are already preparing for the madness.

Workers must be prepared to spend time with children from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during those summer programs. To check out some of those job openings for yourself, you can click here.

On top of looking for jobs for the summertime, they have many full-time jobs available for people to check out as well.

Jennifer LeClair with Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka, joined the 27 News Morning team to speak about some exciting new programs and partnerships they are exploring.

For one, they are working on a new “Workforce Development” initiative, to try and get businesses willing to “give tours of facilities, talk about future career opportunities, etc.” to encourage Kansas students to stay in Kansas once they reach the workforce.

Not only this, but to give Kansas businesses the opportunity to see how the next generations of workers shape up.

Additionally, LeClair touched on the Clubs of Topeka’s latest partnership with Stormont Vail Health’s Mobile Clinic. They want to give people access to health care who normally wouldn’t be able to due to travel restrictions or other circumstances.

They want to emphasize that the Mobile Clinic’s services are not limited to the members of Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka, it’s open to everyone in the community who might need those services.