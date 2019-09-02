Campers enjoy Clinton Lake despite major closures

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Labor Day weekend is normally one of the busiest weekends of the year for area lakes, but rain and flooding has put a damper on that time. No one is on the water at Clinton Lake this weekend. All boat ramps and the marina have been shut down due to flooding.

“We didn’t realize there was no swimming, no boating, that trails were closed for hiking, but we’ve had fun anyway,” said Peggy Gill.

Gill traveled from upstate New York to spend the holiday with her grand kids. They brought a blow up “kiddie” pool and they’ve been finding ways to enjoy their time at the lake.

“We’ve been cooking out. We had a bonfire,” said Gill.

“We cooked s’mores,” said Gill’s grandson Quinn.

They are not alone. The campgrounds at Clinton is filled with people ready to make the best out of a bad situation.

“Chit-chatting, drinking beer and playing games,” said Jim Williams. “If you have bikes, if you’re young enough. if you like to walk you can do that, but basically we’re just having fun.”

Williams traveled from Liberty, Missouri to spend the weekend at Clinton Lake with his family. Others have enjoyed their time at Clinton so much they decided to make it their permanent home.

“We sold our house in Overland Park and built out this vintage trailer,” said Donald Jonas Jr. “We really enjoy it. It feels normal to us.”

Click here for more information on conditions at Clinton Lake.