It’s one of the busiest times of the year for camping.

Hundreds of campers gathered at Lake Shawnee this weekend to celebrate Labor Day.

Diana Schultz and her husband travel the country living out of their RV. Even these pro campers were shocked at turnout at Lake Shawnee.

“This is really different, Schultz said.” I walked around and took pictures a while ago because I think it is so neat that there are just so many people out here having a good time.”

There are 26 state parks in Kansas, and over 100 campgrounds. So, why Lake Shawnee?

“It’s Lake Shawnee, Thomas McGee said.” It’s Shawnee’s County’s big lake. It’s a great place. There’s tons of great scenery here, and tons of great places to fish at, but ultimately the camp site is just a fantastic spot.”

For more information on how you can book a spot at Lake Shawnee, visit here.