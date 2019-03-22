“Capital City Carnage” kicks off at Kansas Expocentre

Drivers from across the country are heading to Topeka this weekend for the 4th annual “Capital City Carnage’ Demo Derby.

Drivers will compete in four different events Friday and Saturday. These include compact cars, modified cars and a round where one driver controls the gas and brake while another controls the steering wheel.

The main “limited weld” event includes a $10 thousand pize, with a $5 thousand prize for the driver that hits the hardest.

Click here for info on tickets and pay-per-view viewing.