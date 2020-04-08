Capitol Federal provides building to open Community Care station

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Capitol Federal has teamed up with the group Community Action to help people with financial issues during the coronavirus crisis.

To allow the workers for Community Action to advise people, Capitol Federal is allowing their building at 2915 SW Wanamaker for them to use. People who are looking for financial help can use the drive through at the building and talk to a worker from the safety of their own car.

The executive director for Community Action said this will allow them to help people in their time of need, especially for those who were laid off because of the coronavirus.

“These measures are to protect the staff of the facility and guests of our enclosed office space and thereby our entire community” said Tawny Stottlemire, Community Action Executive Director.

The “CapFed® Community Care Station” opened today and will provide four lanes of drive-up service for completing social service applications, a secure area to safely transfer food and care packages and private, disinfected office suites for computer-related functions.

In order to receive help from the group, you have to call ahead at 785-836-4500.

The CapFed® Community Care Station will have the hours of:



Monday: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

