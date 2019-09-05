Capper Foundation announces new capital campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation announced their $4 million Capper Can! Capital Campaign Thursday evening.

The campaign was created to allow the foundation to be more inclusive to an ever-growing number of individuals with disabilities in Northeast and Southcentral Kansas.

The Capper Foundation currently provides therapy, services, and programs to infants, children, teens, and adults.

The benefits of the foundation have been repeatedly proven, as KSNT has profiled a number of people who have been helped by their services.

Over the course of five years, the foundation will focus on three areas: Pediatric Services Enhancement, Employment Readiness for Adults with Disabilities, and Program Endowment and Sustainability.

With $2,650,000 going toward Pediatric Services Enhancement, the Capper Foundation aims to significantly reduce its pediatric waiting list and reduce funding shortage with more families receiving services.

$350,000 will be going to Employment Readiness for Adults with Disabilities. The foundation aims to employ an employment readiness instructor, and train approximately 180 individuals, working with area employers to locate job trials and permanent job placement.

The final $1 million will go toward Program Endowment and Sustainability. The foundation looks to ensure that services will continue for years to come, and this money will do just that. Endowments play a critical role in Capper’s sustainability and provide stability to the foundation.

To date, 76 donors have met nearly 51% of the foundation’s goal by pledging over $2 million.

In a press release on Thursday, the foundation expressed their excitement about the new campaign.

“We are excited to welcome the public on this journey of ensuring every person is valued and enjoys access, independence and opportunities to advance their hopes and dreams.”

To make a pledge, or to find more information, click here.