Capper Foundation celebrates Arthur Capper’s Birthday

The Capper Foundation celebrated Arthur Capper’s 154th birthday on Monday with a cookout and ice cream social. In 1908 Arthur Capper began holding annual birthday celebrations on July 14th. The day would include a free carnival, pony rides, games and free ice cream for all. The mission of the Capper Foundation is to build abilities and empower people of all ages living with disabilities. The Capper Foundation services include, Pediatric Therapy and Behavioral support for children, adult employment for the mildly handicapped adults and adult day care. The Capper Foundation is located at 3500 SW 10th Avenue in Topeka.