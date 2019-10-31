Car crashes into hydrant, causes gushing water, traffic issue

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A car slid out of control and crashed into a fire hydrant in downtown Topeka early Thursday morning.

Accident at 13th and Topeka Blvd please avoid the area. Posted by KSNT News on Thursday, October 31, 2019

The accident happened near 13th and Topeka Boulevard.

The car slammed into a fire hydrant which caused the water to gush out, forcing officers to shut down 12th and 14th Streets due to excessive water levels in the roads.

The car also knocked down power lines in its path.

The driver of the car fled the scene.

This is an ongoing story. KSNT News will update this story as more information becomes available.