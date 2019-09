TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Traffic was closed on Auburn Road in both directions Wednesday evening after an injury accident occurred.

Shawnee County Dispatch said that an injury accident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. prompting Shawnee County Sheriff’s Deputies to close the road to through traffic.

Northbound traffic is still closed on Auburn Road at 53rd Street. Southbound traffic was closed at 37th Street but was reopened at 7:15 p.m.