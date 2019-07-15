Carbon monoxide leak in car sends 10 men to hospital

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – McPherson Fire Department responded to a mass carbon monoxide event that sent several people to the hospital. It happened Sunday on a stretch of US HWY-135 near McPherson, around 3:30 p.m.

A car containing 10 people traveling back to Oklahoma after a church event was on HWY-135 when a mechanical failure caused carbon monoxide to leak inside the cabin of the vehicle.

The 10 men in the van came to be aware of the leak and showed signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. They pulled to the side of the road, reaching a Travel Store in the east 2200 block of Kansas Avenue where the contacted emergency services.

McPherson Fire Department, as well as additional EMS crews from surrounding areas, responded to the patients who were recuperating inside a Burger King located at the Travel Store for minor exposure to carbon monoxide.

Several ambulances were needed to take patients to area hospitals to get treatment.

All patients inside the vehicle were treated and transported to area hospitals.

The McPherson Fire Department supervisor says that everyone is expected to be fine.

Emergency crews made it safe on scene and it is no longer active.