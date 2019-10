Topeka police say someone stole a car at the Kwik Shop at 17th and SW Topeka Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Police say it happened just before 6 o’clock. The vehicle was last spotted headed east on 17th street.

No injuries were reported. There is some indication that the vehicle stolen may have had its keys in it and the engine running when it was taken.

Police were still on the scene just before 7 o’clock.