CASA ‘Home for the Holidays’ biggest fundraiser goes forward carefully in 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, of Shawnee County is holding the 33rd annual Homes for the Holidays fundraiser is set for Nov. 21-22.

This year’s tour features three beautiful and unique Topeka homes expertly decorated for the holidays by designers with Porterfield’s Flowers & Gifts, Red Door Home Store and Blooms on Boswell.



Homes for the Holidays is CASA of Shawnee County’s biggest fundraiser, providing the resources needed to recruit, train and retain CASA volunteer advocates.

Advocates are highly-trained volunteers with varied backgrounds who are committed to being a voice in court for children caught up in the local foster care and court systems — no matter how long it takes.

Currently, CASA of Shawnee County is only able to serve 39 percent of the children in Shawnee County who could benefit from having a CASA.



Tickets are $15 and can be purchased:

Topeka Hy-Vee

Porterfield’s Flowers & Gifts

Red Door Home Store

Blooms on Boswell

The Linen Tree

Tickets can also be purchased at the door

For tour information, visit CASAofShawneeCounty.com.



Organizers are taking a number of precautions in light of the coronavirus including required masks and social distancing.

In light of the recent health order for Shawnee County, only 10 people, including docents, will be allowed in each house at any given time.

Masks will be available for a suggested $1 donation. This year, each guest will be given their own pair of booties to take with them and use at each house.



KSNT and FOX 43 are proud sponsors of Homes for the Holidays.