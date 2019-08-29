Casey’s unveils Midwest mystery pizza

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Casey’s General store released the ingredients of their new Midwest Mystery Pizza on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Casey’s began a social media campaign asking customers what they thought the ingredients of the new mystery pizza would be.

“We’ve had fun engaging with people on social media about what the ingredients might be and we’re excited to hear what they come up with for names once they’ve tried it,” said Art Sebastian, Casey’s Vice President of Digital Experience. “We hope they’re just as passionate about the Midwest Mystery Pizza as they are about our other pizzas!”

On Wednesday, they revealed that the new pizza features a combination of Midwest-inspired ingredients including pulled pork, bacon, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, and fire-roasted corn.

Beginning on September 1, customers will be able to enter Casey’s Name-Our-Pizza contest, as Midwest Mystery Pizza is only the temporary name.

From those suggestions, three will be chosen and will be put to a public vote, where the winning name will be announced on September 28.

To enter your name suggestion, head to caseys.com.