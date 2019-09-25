Cats can grow attached to humans too, study says

(WISH/CNN) — We may be underestimating cats’ abilities to process, store, and apply information about social situations, a study released Monday said.

The study featured in St. Louis-based Current Biology says cats display distinct attachment styles toward human caregivers, a trait most people only associate with dogs.

Kittens from age 3 months-8 months were used in the study. Nearly two-thirds were labeled as “securely attached” to people. Those felines showed attachments to human caregivers similar to children’s, the study said, and displayed “proximity seeking, separation distress and reunion behavior.”

So, why a study on felines? The study noted that domestic dogs, which are outnumbered by domestic cats, have received far more scientific attention in recent decades.

The researchers at Oregon State University studied human attachment behavior between babies and parents, and then translated that to study dogs, primates, and cats and kittens. They found in each case a secure care bond looked similar.

In the study, cats and kittens would individually spend two minutes in a room with their owner or caregiver. Then, the person would leave the room for two minutes, followed by a two-minute reunion. This is called a “secure base test.”

About 65% of the cats and kittens were found to be securely bonded to their owners. Their finding shows that the cats’ bonds with people were stable in adulthood, and not just present in kittens.

The study hopes to discover different aspects of cat attachment behavior to help shelter cats feel more secure.