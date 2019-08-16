Cattails Feline Rescue aims to clear the shelter this weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A local organization that fosters cats and kittens is hoping you’ll help them out as they take part in the Clear the Shelters campaign this weekend.

Cattails Feline Rescue in Manhattan is a nonprofit, no-kill shelter that aims to find forever homes for the animals, and relies on volunteers to keep the cats in their home until they can be adopted.

“Our biggest challenge is space,” Natalie Young, Founder of the shelter, said. “So, we are not always open intake. So we always have a waiting list waiting for foster homes to open up their doors in order to take cats and kittens in.”

On Saturday the rescue will be offering a two for one adoption deal for kittens.

They will be at the Petco in Manhattan this Saturday. To see what cats are up for adoption, click here.