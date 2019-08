Kansas broadcasting legend Max Falkenstien works his pregame show before the Colorado vs Kansas game in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, March 1, 2006. Falkenstien is working his last game at Allen Fieldhouse. He will retire at season’s end after 60 years of broadcasting KU games. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

A celebration of the life of University of Kansas broadcasting legend Max Falkenstien will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Lied Center. The public is invited.

Falkenstien, who broadcast KU football and basketball for 60 seasons, died Monday at the age of 95.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Lawrence Humane Society or the Williams Fund at KU are requested. They may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, Kansas, 66044.