BURLINGAME (KSNT) – The City of Burlingame is keeping a century-old tradition going by raising a 35-foot-tall Christmas tree in the center of town.

Every year the town’s brick main street, built wide enough for a team of oxen to make a U-turn, features a luscious tree just west of the town center.

The first Christmas tree was erected at the intersection of Topeka and Santa Fe Avenue in the 1920s. The tradition hit a bump in 1985 when the Kansas Department of Transportation denied the city a permit to erect the tree, according to a Burlingame History Geeks post shared by the city of Burlingame.

“I grew up seeing the Christmas tree,” County Commissioner and Burlingame resident Les Holman said. “There were a couple years where they didn’t have the Christmas tree and it wasn’t the same. Just being able to be a part of putting it up is just huge. The kids absolutely love it.”

Nowadays, the tree is put up just before Thanksgiving ahead of the town’s Christmas festivities.

“I love being part of Christmas and it’s just wonderful to know that I grew up in this community and I get to be part of that,” City Clerk Patty Atchison said.

The Burlingame County Christmas Parade of Lights will be on Saturday, Dec. 2 with activities starting at 8 a.m. and running until 6 p.m. Community members can expect a visit from Santa, local vendors, a photo booth, a parade of lights and decorating the Christmas tree in the center of town.

Attendees can get cookies and hot chocolate from City Hall while watching a parade of Christmas floats go around the tree. The best floats will win prizes of up to $100.

