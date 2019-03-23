Chance for showers today, and more this week

Today remains cloudy over the area. That, plus on and off showers, keeps us a tad cooler than we were yesterday. Highs are stuck in the 50s across the area. A chance for showers continues overnight and we could get some thunder.

By the time the sun comes up on Sunday, showers should be just about out of northeast Kansas. We’ll see that clear out of the way by the afternoon which helps us warm back up into the 60s. For the beginning of the work week, we see fewer clouds across the areas. Highs on Monday fall back to the mid 50s, but we rebound nicely into the 60s by Tuesday.

On Wednesday, we have another chance for showers across the area. Clouds roll in, but a warm breeze helps us get into the upper 60s for highs. On Thursday, we could still see some showers for the area, and highs climb into the low 70s. Heavier showers could move in overnight into Friday morning, with our chance for rain ending in the first half of the day Friday. We close out the work week in the mid 60s.



KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Andrew Adams