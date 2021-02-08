Charges filed against man for attacking Topeka Police officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a Topeka man accused of attacking a police officer.

Justin Reed is accused of flagging the Topeka police officer down, approaching him on a bicycle and attacking him. It happened near 37th and Kansas in Southeast Topeka.

The officer was responding to an unwanted person call when he found Reed “riding his bicycle in circles in the street,” Kagay said.” Reed flagged the officer down and then rushed the officer and physically assaulted him.”

The officer was helped by a community member who stepped in to help.

Reed, 22, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County jail. He now faces five criminal charges:

Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer (Level 4 Felony)

Interference with Law Enforcement (Level 9 Felony)

Interference with Law Enforcement (Class “A” misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana (Class “B” misdemeanor)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class “B” misdemeanor).

Reed is due in court Feb. 18.