Charges filed against man in chase with baby, guns

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A man faces several felonies after allegedly leading Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies on a 3.5-mile chase with a baby and loaded guns in his truck.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports 32-year-old Kenneth Jeremy Leedom of Woodbury, Tennessee was charged Monday with aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, aggravated endangering of a child, attempting to elude a police officer and possession of stolen property.

His defense attorney did not immediately return a call Tuesday seeking comment.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Leedom was arrested Sunday after driving off from a traffic stop. He allegedly rammed a patrol vehicle as deputies were trying to stop him.

The charges indicate the boy with him was 9 months old. A woman also was in the truck.

No one was injured.

