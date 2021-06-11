Charges filed for murder of Aaron Shepherd

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced today that he has filed criminal charges against Brandon Croskey and Jeremy Volle in Shawnee County District Court for the recent homicide of Aaron Shepherd.

Topeka police found Aaron Shepherd suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso in the early morning hours of May 27th in the 1100 block of SW 17th.

Kagay said he has filed criminal charges against Croskey, including:

felony murder

murder in the first degree, premeditated

Volle has been charged with:

felony murder

murder in the first degree, premeditated

criminal possession of a weapon

Both suspects remain in custody on $1M bonds.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation into this matter. Anyone with information related to these crimes should report that information to law enforcement immediately.