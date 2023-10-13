PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons Police, along with the Labette County Sheriff’s Office, are jointly seeking charges of animal cruelty against the officer in charge of K-9 Karim.

Karim died on October 11th and officials say the extreme temperature on the day he died was the sole contributing factor to his death.

In a joint statement issued by the two departments, officials say they have filed the paperwork with the Labette County Prosecutor’s office asking for the misdemeanor charge against Karim’s handler, Officer Devin Wilson.

Services for Karim are still pending, but Parsons Police Chief, Robert Spinks, says their current focus “is on concluding the investigation comprehensively.”

Officer Wilson is now on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.