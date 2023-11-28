TOPEKA (KSNT) – For those familiar with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, don’t forget about Travel Tuesday. Today is the last day to cash in on some of these limited-time deals.
‘Travel Tuesday,’ which falls on Nov. 28, following Cyber Monday, is a popular day to find some of the best travel deals of the year, according to Forbes.
Some offers will last longer, while others are running today only. Discounts include savings on airfare, hotels and cruises across multiple companies.
Airfare
- American Airlines. Select one-way domestic flights under $100.
- Delta Airlines. SkyMiles members can save up to $300 on select flight and hotel bookings for the entire month of November for travel through the end of January.
- Frontier Airlines. $100 off base fare for select flights booked no later than Nov. 28. Applicable to travel through March 6, 2024. Use code DEALS.
- Southwest Airlines. 30% off base fares for select flights until Nov. 30. Use code CYBER30.
Hotels
- Booking.com. Discounts of 30% or more on bookings made before Nov. 29 and used by the end of 2024.
- Hotels.com. Discounts of 30% or more for members on bookings made before Nov. 29.
- Priceline. Save 20% or more on select hotels booked no later than Nov. 28.
Cruises
- Royal Caribbean. Up to $750 off and 30% off all cruises booked no later than Nov. 28.
- Viking Cruises. Up to free airfare and special fares with $25 deposit no later than Nov. 28.
- Norwegian Cruises. 50% off all cruises until Nov. 30.
- Carnival Cruises. Up to 35% off cruise rates and free room upgrades when booked no later than Nov. 28.