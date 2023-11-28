TOPEKA (KSNT) – For those familiar with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, don’t forget about Travel Tuesday. Today is the last day to cash in on some of these limited-time deals.

‘Travel Tuesday,’ which falls on Nov. 28, following Cyber Monday, is a popular day to find some of the best travel deals of the year, according to Forbes.

Some offers will last longer, while others are running today only. Discounts include savings on airfare, hotels and cruises across multiple companies.

Airfare

American Airlines. Select one-way domestic flights under $100.

Delta Airlines. SkyMiles members can save up to $300 on select flight and hotel bookings for the entire month of November for travel through the end of January.

Frontier Airlines. $100 off base fare for select flights booked no later than Nov. 28. Applicable to travel through March 6, 2024. Use code DEALS.

Southwest Airlines. 30% off base fares for select flights until Nov. 30. Use code CYBER30.

Hotels

Booking.com. Discounts of 30% or more on bookings made before Nov. 29 and used by the end of 2024.

Hotels.com. Discounts of 30% or more for members on bookings made before Nov. 29.

Priceline. Save 20% or more on select hotels booked no later than Nov. 28.

Cruises