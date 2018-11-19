Chicago police: Shots fired near hospital, multiple victims, shooter dead, multiple wounded

The latest from Chicago Media and the Associated Press…



Multiple people, including a police officer, have been injured in a shooting near a Chicago hospital, according to police. Law enforcement swarmed the scene near Mercy Hospital and Medical Center after shots were fired near 26th Street and Michigan Avenue, Anthony Guglielmi, chief communications officer for the Chicago Police Department, wrote on Twitter.

“At least one possible offender is shot,” Guglielmi wrote on Twitter. Officers were executing a “methodical” search of the hospital in the wake of the shooting, Guglielmi said. The hospital later tweeted that the building was secured and that patients were safe.

The department issued a statement on Twitter saying there are “reports of multiple victims” after shots were fired Monday afternoon near Mercy Hospital on the city’s South Side.



Authorities asked people to avoid the area.

A message left for hospital officials was not immediately returned.

Television footage showed several people, including some wearing white coats, walking through a parking lot with their arms up.

Hundreds of police cars, firetrucks and ambulance encircled the hospital. Police blocked off streets in the surrounding neighborhood.

Mercy has a rich history as the city’s first chartered hospital. It began in 1852, when the Sisters of Mercy religious group converted a rooming house. During the Civil War, the hospital treated both Union soldiers and Confederate prisoners of war, according to its website.