Chief Justice Lawton Nuss announces retirement

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Chief Justice Lawton Nuss announced Friday he’ll retire from the Supreme Court effective Dec. 17.

The announcement comes just two weeks after his colleague, Justice Lee Johnson, announced he’ll retire Sept. 8.

Nuss has served as a justice on the Supreme Court since 2002 and as chief justice since 2010.

“I consider my service on the Supreme Court to be the greatest privilege of my 37-year legal career,” Nuss said. “It has given me the honor of working with the nearly two thousand dedicated people―judges and employees alike―of the judicial branch of government. I am extremely proud of what all these good folks have accomplished for their fellow Kansans.”

Nuss was appointed to the Supreme Court by former Governor Bill Graves. At the time of his appointment, Nuss had practiced law in Salina for 20 years. He graduated from the University of Kansas School of Law after serving in the United States Marine Corps.

Justice Marla Luckert is next in seniority on the court.