KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs blew out the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, but cut their celebrations short as they prepare to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“It’s a quick turnaround, but one thing I do know, we will be fired up for our home opener at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. We’re ready to go!” offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said.

Bieniemy and his counterpart, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, said they started preparing for the Chargers right after the final preseason game, and while they enjoyed such a decisive win on Sunday, their focus is back on Los Angeles.

“Happy obviously with how the game went. It’s kinda in the rear view mirror as you know because were on to the next one,” Spagnuolo said. “I zipped through the film on the plan and then moved on to the Chargers.”

Bieniemy’s focus will be prepared to take on a defense that brought in a new, but not unfamiliar new member to the pass rush.

“I hate to say this, but I guess I got to welcome Mr. Khalil Mack back to the AFC West,” Bieniemy said. “I really don’t like saying that and inviting him back, but he’s a heck of a player.”

For Spagnuolo, he’ll be focused on getting his defense ready to take on third-year Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert.

“He’s got the whole package in my opinion,” Spagnuolo said. “From the chin to the hairline, he’s really smart. That’s why they do a lot of things with him. He’s big and can throw over people.”

The Chargers defeated fellow AFC West rival the Las Vegas Raiders 24-19.

The Chiefs and the Chargers kickoff on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video.