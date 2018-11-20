Chiefs fall to Rams in a thriller, 54-51

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

It was a potential Super Bowl preview with MVP front runners leading their offenses, but the Rams ended up on top, 54-51.

Los Angeles and Kansas City went back and forth the whole night, but in the end, it was the Rams’ defense that came up with one more stop than the Chiefs in one of the highest scoring games in NFL history.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 478 yards and six touchdowns, but had three interceptions, three of which came in the last three minutes of the game. His counterpart, Rams quarterback Jared Goff, threw for four touchdowns and 413 yards. Both players lived up to the high expectations of the matchup, just like their teams did.

Despite the high scoring, the Chiefs defense did have some positives to take away, including holding former NFL MVP Todd Gurley to only 55 yards rushing and recording another five sacks.

The Chiefs will be back on the road after their bye week against the Raiders.