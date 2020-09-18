Chiefs fans break record donation total with $1M in Red Friday flag sales

KANSAS CITY METRO — Chiefs Kingdom, you have done it again!

The Chiefs and the Kansas City community have broken the record for flag sales on the 29th edition of Red Friday, racking up a whopping $1 million.

The money goes toward the Ronald McDonald House of Kansas City, which houses families of sick children during their treatments. Over the past eight years, Red Friday sales have raised $2.8 million. Before this year, they were at $1.8 million.

This year, the flags featured a special Super Bowl LIV Champions, riding on the waves of last season’s victory. Flags were sold at sold in all Kansas City- and St. Joseph-area McDonald’s locations and Kansas City Hy-Vee stores, according to a statement from the Chiefs.

At one McDonalds in Lee’s Summit of 50-Highway and Todd George Parkway, they sold 800 flags in the first thirty minutes. FOX4 was there, seeing waves of cars lining up to get the special flag ahead of the home opener. The Chiefs ended up beating the Houston Texans, 34-20.

“Year after year we’ve seen the people of Kansas City, and Chiefs fans throughout the country, step up to show their amazing support for this team through Red Friday, as well as show their appreciation for the work that RMHC-KC does here in our community,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.

This year’s online sales nearly tripled last year’s online efforts, according to the statement.

Flag sales also benefited RMH elsewhere. Fans raised $65,000 to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks, and flags sold at nine Topeka-area McDonald’s location brought in nearly $25,000 benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas.