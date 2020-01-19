Chiefs fans get a workout in before game time

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Chiefs fans have a variety of ways they choose to get ready for game day.

A group of women in East Topeka prepared for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans by breaking a sweat.

The Jazzercise in South East Topeka was packed with Chiefs fans ready to get in a good workout before game time.

They said getting in a good workout before the game, allows them to indulge guilt-free while watching the game.

“They’ve burned their calories so they don’t feel quite so bad about maybe indulging a little bit in food and drink,” Lori Gaffney, owner of Topeka East Jazzercise said. “And that’s just again all part of a healthy lifestyle and working out.”

Jazzercise Topeka plans to have Chiefs themed work out classes throughout the week starting on Monday after Sunday’s win.

