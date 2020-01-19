Chiefs fans headed to Arrowhead for game day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT caught up with some excited fans headed to Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The rest stop off of I-70, before Lawrence, was packed with Chiefs fans early Sunday morning.

They were filling up their cars with gas and getting snacks before they hit the road to Kansas City.

Fans said they couldn’t wait to get to the Arrowhead and were hopeful it would be another electric game.

“Woo! Excited, we’re jacked! We are ready to go! We’re going to Miami,” Emily Roets, a Chiefs fan headed to the game, said.



Roets and the rest of her game day crew said they were at last week’s game against the Houston Texans and shed tears because they were so happy.

She added that more tears would definitely be shed if they make it to the Super Bowl.