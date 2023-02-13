LAWRENCE (KSNT) – From bar to bar, there were highs and lows Sunday night, but the positivity never changed in Lawrence. With the Chiefs down 10 at halftime there was never a doubt for fans watching the game.

At the end of the first half Chiefs fans told 27 News that the Chiefs have been here before and they will come back to win the Lombardi trophy.

“I mean honestly the Chiefs always come back, so I’m not worried,” one Chiefs fan said. “I think we have a really good shot.”