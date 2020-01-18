Chiefs fans rally and raise funds to bring superfan in Canada to AFC Championship

Helmets for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans are displayed during a news conference for this weeks NFL conference championship football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs Kingdom is doing its best to get one of the team’s biggest fans to the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

The only catch: He lives in Canada, near Niagara Falls to be exact.

Dave Chandler is known to his friends as “KDave Canada,” and he’s been a Chiefs fan for more than 20 years. He’s never lived in Kansas City. Chandler said he became a fan when he would go watch the Buffalo Bills play the Chiefs and saw Derek Thomas.

His friends said he usually comes to one game each year in KC and, if he can, one playoff game. This year his friend, Dan Joy, said he needs a little help.

Chandler’s sister set up a Gofundme page, and Chiefs Kingdom is pitching in.

“It could be one of the best days of his life. He’ll be that excited,” Joy said. “Chiefs Kingdom is amazing and we’ve done a lot of great things for people over the years. They always pitch in. Five or ten bucks a piece. People want to pitch in five or ten bucks a piece it will give this guy the most memorable experience of his life in a time when he really needs it, and I just thought it would be a great thing to do.”

The fund will help pay for his flights back and forth, a ticket in the door, and whatever is left will go to any extra expenses for the trip.