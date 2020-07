Football: Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs Chris Jones (95) victorious during game vs San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens, FL 2/2/2020 CREDIT: John W. McDonough (Photo by John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X163165 TK1 )

KANSAS CITY – According to multiple sources, the Kansas City Chiefs and star defensive tackle Chris Jones have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $85 million dollars.

The #Chiefs and star DT Chris Jones have reached an agreement on a 4-year extension worth $85M, per the Katz Bros. $60M total guarantee upon signing. A long time coming, but Jones gets his deal, and KC locks in a big one. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 14, 2020

Chiefs are giving franchise DT Chirs Jones a four-year, $85 million deal that includes $60 million in guarantees, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2020

Many feared Jones would be traded before an extension could be met, but the team and Jones found common ground Tuesday to lock him in with $60 million guaranteed.

