KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are motivated to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Chiefs’ safety Justin Reid made a mighty claim when talking about Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

“I’m gonna lock him down,” Reid said.

Higgins tallied nine catches and 165 yards in two games against the Chiefs last season, including 103 yards in the AFC Championship game.

Reid said Higgins is a talented receiver, but this team has the motivation to beat them.

“We didn’t spend a whole lot of time reviewing the tape for the (Los Angeles) Rams,” Reid said. “We got straight into the Cincinnati Bengals. We know the level of game that this is gonna be.”

Reid said he also knows how he would’ve helped last year if he was on the team during the AFC Championship.

“Some of the missed tackles, explosive plays. A lot of it is going to come down to making the play on the ball,” Reid said.

The Pro Bowl safety will look to lead the rest of the secondary to do that on Sunday.