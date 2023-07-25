KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid is searching for a young fan who sent him a gift.

Reid said he’s hoping to find Cade Nichols who was at Chiefs training camp Monday in St. Joseph.

The Chiefs safety said Cade gave two pieces of art to one of his teammates to pass along to Reid.

The 26-year-old shared photos of the artwork on social media Monday. They’re drawings of Reid in his Chiefs uniform with his name, number and an arrowhead.

In the corner, it says “To: Justin Reid, From: Cade Nichols” with Cade’s signature.

Now Reid wants to return the favor.

“Would like to give a gift back to him!” Reid said Monday afternoon.

It’s not clear yet if Reid has located the young Chiefs fan. We’ll update this story with any future developments.