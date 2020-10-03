Chiefs-Patriots game postponed after positive coronavirus cases

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots game originally scheduled for Sunday will be pushed back to Monday or Tuesday after players tested positive for coronavirus.
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was the first player to test positive and quickly after the team conducted close contact tracing and administered tests to who they then knew needed it.
The Chiefs have also had a player test positive, practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu.
This story is still unfolding, check KSNT.com for any updates as more information becomes available.