Chiefs release Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2018, photo, Kansas City Chiefs fans chant and do the chop during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs have since barred headdresses and war paint amid the nationwide push for racial justice, but its effort to make its popular “war chant” more palatable is getting a fresh round of scrutiny from Native American groups as the team prepares to make its second straight Super Bowl appearance. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Thursday that the club has released tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz.

“I’d like to thank Eric and Mitch for all of their contributions over the years. Every day both of these men came to work with the right attitude, ready to grind, both on the field and in the classroom. These guys are both dirty tough, but beyond that, they’re good people and I enjoyed coaching them. I wish them the best as they continue their careers.” Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid

Fisher joined the Chiefs after the 2013 NFL Draft and Schwartz played nine seasons in the NFL including the last five years in Kansas City.

Chiefs OTs Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz (Photos from Getty Images)

Fisher, a Rochester, Michigan native, played at Central Michigan and became only the second player in team history to be drafted number one by Kansas City.

He played 117 games in eight seasons and started 11 postseason games with the Chiefs including Super Bowl LIV.

Schwartz joined Kansas City after four years with the Cleveland Browns. He played nine seasons in the NFL.

He started 134 regular games and seven postseason games.

The native of Palisades, Calif., played 7,894 consecutive snaps to begin his NFL career. He earned All-Pro honors in three consecutive seasons.