Chiefs season tickets up for grabs through contest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs are offering one fan free season tickets for voting on the greatest moment in Chiefs franchise history.

The “Greatest Moment Sweepstakes” requires that fans vote on one of four major milestones in the Chiefs’ early years. After you vote, you are automatically entered to win 2019 season tickets.

The four moments up for voting are:

65 Toss Power Trap – Head Coach Hank Stram was mic’d up in Super Bowl IV and can be heard making the iconic 65 Toss Power Trap call to the Chiefs offense.

Lamar Hunt Coins “Super Bowl” – The AFL-NFL merger agreed to during the 1966 season inspired Chiefs Founder Lamar Hunt to coin the term “Super Bowl” as the name for the championship game between the AFL and NFL.

Lamar Hunt Founds the AFL – After being denied the opportunity to start an expansion team or purchase a current NFL team, Chiefs Founder Lamar Hunt founds the AFL alongside seven other individuals who invest in the start-up league.

Mike Garrett’s Amazing Run – Running back Mike Garett reverses field on a long run to guarantee the Chiefs a trip to Super Bowl I following the 1966 season.

To vote, and potentially win the tickets, click here.