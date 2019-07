TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Patrick Mahomes is taking his talents to late night Monday evening.

The 2019 MVP will be on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on ABC at 10:35 p.m. to discuss football, life, and the ESPY awards, which are Wednesday night.

Mahomes is nominated for two ESPY awards, Best Male Athlete and Best NFL Player.

Joining Mahomes on the show will be Tracy Morgan – the host of this year’s ESPY award show, Gwen Stefani and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion.