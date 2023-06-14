KANSAS CITY, Mo — JUNE 13: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said he plans to play in the NFL until “the wheels come off.”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is already considered one of the best to ever play the position.

The NFL star has seven consecutive 1,000-plus yard seasons and more than 10,000 career receiving yards. He also has 814 career receptions and 69 touchdown catches and holds the single-season record for tight ends in receiving yards with 1,416.

Kelce just played his 10th NFL season and will turn 35 years old in October. That brings another question to light. How long does he plan to play in the NFL?

“‘Til the wheels fall off, baby. I love this game. I know I’m gonna miss it when I’m done playing. I hear you on that and that’s a business decision that I’m sure I’ll have to make at some point in my life. Right now I’m in this building wanting to win football games man,” Kelce said.

The Chiefs tight end made the comment following Chiefs mini camp Tuesday afternoon.

He said while the season can be long, it’s his teammates who help him want to keep coming back to play.

“I just love the game. I think that kind of keeps me living with a, I don’t know, a young, fun-loving football player. I get to play a game for a living at the age of 33, 34 and I think that’s something – you know, I don’t want to lose that. I don’t want to lose that excitement that I had for a game when I was a kid. Every single day I get to come in with the best team, best players best coaches in the world so it makes it easy to just come in here and just enjoy it,” Kelce said.

Kelce also talked about mentoring younger players and how much fun it is to watch them succeed on the field.

“I’m here to try to get everybody to be at their best and still got that confidence that what we do over here is always going to be, you know, number one,” Kelce said.

Kelce says he plans to share that confidence during Tight End University in next week. He hosts the event with George Kittle and Greg Olsen to help make the younger tight ends in the NFL even better at the position.